Something’s Cooking: Madison Coffee House

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Madison Coffee House is open early helping perk up the shoreline one cup at time.

Owner Denise Harvey moved to Madison back in the 90s after marrying her husband who grew up here.

“It’s still the same town feel. So, I mean there are things that have changed but things that haven’t,” said Harvey. “And Madison being the small shoreline town is still the same.”

Assistant Manager Blair Timme is a Madison native. She helped cultivate the coffee house’s extensive list of beverages. They offer everything from basic to beautiful, like lotus shakes.

If you’re a little more traditional, try one of Madison Coffee House’s delicious latte’s...like the Nutella.

While the drinks will wake you up, but don’t sleep on the food.

The Madison Coffee House features a full kitchen of talented chefs cranking out dozens of favorites from an ever-expanding menu.

Try the Salvadoran Scramble, a deconstructed omelet with avocado bacon and salsa.

Get wild with the Alaskan Smoked Salmon with red onion and capers.

Locals also love the baked goods.

Harvey is about to open another location under their new Mad Coffee Roasters brand in Old Saybrook.

