State budget heads to the governor’s desk for signature

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut lawmakers in both chambers officially passed a state budget.

The state Senate passed it budget late Tuesday night. The state House of Representatives gave the green light on Tuesday morning.

It will soon head to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk for his signature.

The budget includes some major tax cuts.

However, not everyone saw eye-to-eye on the topic. While many Democrats called the tax breaks historic, many Republicans said the budget fell short.

Debate over the budget lasted until the 11th hour Tuesday night. Senate Republicans even submitted changes to it. Their amendment did not pass.

The approved budget included short term cuts, such as extending the 25-cent gas tax suspension until December and a new one year $250 childcare tax credit.

There was some long-term relief too, including property tax credits and car tax cuts

“We are putting more resources into early childhood than the State of Connecticut has ever done before,” said Sen. Martin Looney, president pro tempore, Democrat. “And we’re also recognizing the mental health crisis that has pre-existed, as we know, for years but has become worse in the past two years with the [COVID-19] pandemic.”

“It’s $600 million, which fails in comparison to what we are,” said Sen. Kevin Kelly, Senate Republican leader. “Less than half. It’s not all now. Most of its next year. So, when you average that out to most people across Connecticut, it’s less than $100.”

The Senate had until midnight Wednesday to pass the budget.

