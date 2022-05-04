Students get a taste of construction careers

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - With high school graduations right around the corner, many students are thinking about their next steps.

Wednesday, hundreds of students from several local high schools attended the Associated Builders and Contractors Construction Career Day where they received some real hands-on experience.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Brendan from Conard High School in West Hartford. “I felt like the concrete stuff was pretty interesting.”

Sometimes the best lessons are learned outside of the classroom.

That was the thinking behind the annual Associated Builders and Contractors Construction Career Day, where high schoolers were exposed to several careers in construction.

For some, it was almost too much action

“It’s cool, but it’s all a bit overwhelming to see all of these weird things that I’ve never seen before, but I’m hopeful because I really want to get experience for the future,” said Ahnye, Conard High School.

For others, it was the perfect opportunity to dive right in.

“It’s so much easier because it gives you ideas and is more hands on and I’m a very visual learner, so it gives me lots of opportunities to explore new things,” said Hope Platt, Trumbull High School.

From drywall patching and pipe work to operating a crane, students were able to try it all.

When it comes to planning their futures, the sky is the limit.

“I like building because I want to be an astronaut,” said Sareeyah Azam, Trumbull High School. “So, I think this kind of stuff could be really good for me like if I want to build a rocket ship.”

Students also used this opportunity to consider what changes they’d like to see in the workforce.

“I feel like there’s not a lot of women in these STEM jobs and stuff,” Azam said. “So, I think it’s a good opportunity for us women to be here to be working in these kind of jobs.”

