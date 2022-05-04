Students, parents in Avon participate in National Bike or Walk to School Day

AVON, CT (WFSB) - Families in Avon took participated in an event meant to protect the environment and promote exercise.

With Wednesday’s dreary weather, many people couldn’t be blamed for waving as they headed to school in the back of a bus or a car.

However, 4th grader Ryan Kelley and his dad Chris braved the little rain and walked.

“I said ‘that’s gonna be a great idea because I’m really up to that exercise,’” Ryan Kelley said.

“We had talked about walking to school a lot of times and today was a great excuse to do it,” Chris Kelley said.

The Kelleys excuse was that Wednesday was National Bike or Walk to School Day. The nonprofit Bike Walk Avon asked local families like the Kelleys to participate as a way to promote exercise.

Ryan said he was all in.

“It’s good for your body and when you get used to it and you keep doing it, it’s good for your muscles,” Ryan Kelley said. “And it’s gonna be easier to do other stuff when you’re older if you’re doing more harder stuff when you’re younger.”

National Bike or Walk to School Day was also a great way to go green.

Eighth grader Harris Fawad walks most days to Avon Middle School and said he’s happy to help the planet, one step at a time.

“I did have a presentation on climate change pretty recently,” Fawad said. “It’s nice to know that I am having an impact on something that I learned about.”

“[It was] definitely [fun] because we were able to see all those pretty houses and all those pretty decorations along the way,” Ryan Kelley said.

Ryan and Chris Kelley said they walked about a mile and half from their home to Roaring Brook School and had so much fun that they’re already planning to do it again. They hope that as the weather improves so more of their neighbors will join them.

“Maybe we can turn this into a community event down the road, you know, and we can all walk to school,” Chris Kelley said. “It’s a safe neighborhood. No brainer.”

