Three Bristol schools in ‘secure mode’ as police search for a suspect

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Three schools in Bristol were put in secure mode on Wednesday morning, according the the superintendent’s office.

Bristol police reported that they were searching for a knife assault suspect.

Bristol Eastern High School, Stafford Elementary School and the Ellen P. Hubbell School were impacted.

Police said that there was an assault with a knife at a home on Columbus Avenue near Route 6 around 8:30 a.m.

“A male suspect had fled the residence on foot prior to police arrival,” police wrote in a social media post. “As a result, several schools in the area were placed on lock down out of an abundance of caution. An investigation is on-going, however, it appears to be a isolated incident and no threat to the public is believed to exist. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

The superintendent’s office clarified that the schools were not locked down, but just put in secure school mode.

