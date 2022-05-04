Tickets for Garth Brooks at Gillette Stadium go on sale tomorrow

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - Garth Brooks will be at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA for a couple of shows later this month.

The country music legend planned to speak to Channel 3 about them at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets for the newly announced May 20 and May 21 shows go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., the venue announced.

Brooks, a seven-time Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year and the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history with 157 million records sold, will perform at Gillette Stadium for the first time and make his only New England stadium tour stops when he takes the stage for the two days.

Brooks’ brand-new opening night will also mark the return of live music to Gillette Stadium.

Seating at Gillette Stadium will be formatted “in-the-round” and tickets will be $94.95 each, inclusive of fees and taxes. There is an eight-ticket limit per buyer. Fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks now and click on “On Sale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.

Brooks first planned to hit the stage at Foxborough back on Oct. 2, 2021. However, COVID-19 forced him to cancel the show.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.