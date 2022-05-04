Wellness Wednesday: Researchers study connection between dance and autism

(WFSB) - A team of researchers is studying the connection between dance and autism at Virginia Tech.

“These studies are designed with individuals with autism in mind,” said Dr. Julia Basso, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech.

They are combining dance and neuroscience, in hopes of learning how dance can affect those with autism.

The team believes dance stimulates the social elements of the brain, and people with autism spectrum disorder may feel more connected to others at both the physical and psychological levels.

“We’re running focus groups with autistic individuals to see how they like the dance space, the lighting, all the aspects of the dance program and curriculum,” said Basso.

They use an EEG which helps them to measure the brain activity of people in motion.

The data from the cap is sent to a computer and can show how brain activity changes.

Basso says they are excited about the possibilities of this project.

“And so, we’re really working together with this population to understand all aspects of the study,” Basso said.

The team is still looking for people 18 years and older with autism, hoping the study will offer a new understanding.

