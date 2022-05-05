MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – 20 Towns in 20 Days heads to Middletown.

In some ways, Middletown in the 90s is a lot like Middletown today.

It’s diverse and eclectic, but a lot has changed too.

On Main Street there’s not a lot left from the 90s but the schools are where locals have seen the biggest changes.

“It’s certainly a big upgrade from what we had,” said Santina Giuliano, Middletown High Class of 1995. “More technology, it’s updated. Just the way school is now is so different now compared to back then.”

Giuliano takes us to Middletown High, back then.

It wasn’t even on La Rosa Road.

The Blue Dragons of the 90s went to school on Hunting Hill Avenue where the styles back then were big.

“High hair, baggy jeans, a lot of hair spray,” said Santina.

Santina had her best friend Lucy Laterra join us. She is a ‘95 Vinal Tech grad.

“I took hairdressing,” said Lucy.

More than 20 years later, Lucy is still living the dream.

She’s cutting hair at Get Fresh while Santina is an entrepreneur. She owns Body Focus Therapeutic Massage.

“Middletown is a great town. I’ve always loved living in Middletown,” Santina said.

The two connected in high school through sports.

“She played for Vinal, I played for Middletown High,” Santina said.

Santina still has her old warm up jacket.

“There was a soccer ball in the middle, Middletown Soccer, all faded. Class of ‘95,” she said. “Back then, we didn’t have social media or cell phones. We got together at parks and played basketball and soccer.”

When they weren’t on the soccer field, you could find these teens at their favorite hangout spot.

“Café Sicilia! Sicily, yeah,” they both said.

The old café on Washington Street closed in the late 90s and is now home to Salsas 3.

“Old Italians. We all used to go there and hang out at the coffee shop. That was the spot,” said Lucy.

This is how they’d get there.

“I started with a ‘91 Mercury Topaz,” Santina said.

What they listened to in the car was different.

Connecticut’s radio scene didn’t have Hot 93.7, so the station of choice for many teens was 88.1, WESU, Wesleyan’s radio station.

“It’s kind of that station where people wanted to DJ on to bring a different vibe to town,” Santina said.

Their favorites?

“Biggie, Tupac, Boyz II Men, Jodeci, LL Cool J,” Santina said.

The 90s also gave birth to the FOX network and these kids loved those new shows.

“Martin, In Living Color,” said Santina.

Taking this trip down memory lane was fun for these BFFs and they wouldn’t trade their time in Middletown for anything.

“A lot of people do not want to revisit their high school years, but I wish I could kind of do it all over again,” Santina said.

“If I could do it all over again, I would,” said Lucy.

Middletown sounds like a really fun place to grow up, and it’s also a fun place for grown-ups.

Siobhan McLaughlin is showing us where the kids went in the 90s.

She brought Eyewitness News to Klekolo World Coffee on Court Street.

“Really, it was before Starbucks was around and it was kind of that Seattle scene that was really popular in the 90s, so this was the place to go,” said Siobhan.

For many Wesleyan students, it still is.

“It looks exactly how I remember it. It hasn’t really changed much at all,” Siobhan said.

She sips on a regular coffee today, but in her high school days?

“We would order this drink I like, Witches Brew, the sweet coffee drink,” she said.

While the coffee shop hasn’t changed, Siobhan says her town has seen a dramatic overhaul since her time at Mercy High.

“Almost unrecognizable,” Siobhan said.

She says downtown is the biggest example.

“Downtown, there really wasn’t a lot of places for teenagers or young people to hang out,” said Siobhan.

But now?

“Thai ice cream, you have bubble tea, I always see teenagers walking downtown,” Siobhan said.

Now as a mother of two, Siobhan routinely finds herself back on Main Street.

“We love going to the bookstore, we love going to Amato’s Toy Store. The girls are always asking to come downtown,” she said.

In high school, nights out were at local diners.

Now, Siobhan chooses from cuisines from all over the world.

“You can go to a movie down at Metro Movies and come up to Esca for dinner,” she said.

“Eli Cannons is just a fun pub atmosphere. We either go with just friends or we’ll even take the kids. They have a great backyard in the summertime,” Siobhan said.

Another present-day hotspot is the Wadsworth Mansion, purchased by Middletown back in the 90s.

“We do a lot. We go to summer concerts, hike around the trails around the mansion,” said Siobhan.

The next big thing is the development of the waterfront.

“It’s really great that they’re finally going to be doing something more there,” Siobhan said.

She’s right. The city is investing millions in purchasing properties and cleaning the area up.

Expect shops, entertainment, homes and a lot of green space.

As we look back on the 90s, Siobhan is excited about the future.

“The feel has remained the same however, I think it’s just grown,” she said.

There’s a lot to see and do in Middletown and people are recognizing it.

Siobhan is a realtor in town and she tells us that homes have gone up 20-percent in one year there compared to 11-percent in the rest of the county.

