Abortion providers in CT preparing for surge of patients after Roe v. Wade draft leak

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While not much will change in Connecticut, if the landmark Roe v. Wade case is overturned, abortion providers here are preparing for a surge in patients from all corners of the country.

Some traveling more than a thousand miles for abortion care.

Preparations have been underway since before the Supreme Court’s draft opinion leaked.

Meanwhile, there are some concerns of the implications overturning Roe v. Wade will have beyond abortion.

“We have already had patients from Texas, one patient who came here not long ago for care.”

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England is preparing for a possible influx of women traveling from out-of-state for abortion care.

Abortion rights are already codified into state statute.

Lawmakers recently passed expanded access and protections to care, including for those from out-of-state.

“We’re also working to ensure we have flexible office hours, that our health centers are doing everything they can to make sure that we are taking down our operational barriers to care and expanding access in our centers,” said Amanda Skinner, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

In the draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito argued only rights rooted in the nation’s history and tradition deserve protections.

For some legal experts, this is a signal other fundamental rights the court has ruled on, like same-sex marriage, could be in jeopardy.

“The idea that you are going back to that original, we would not have civil rights. We would not have gay and interracial marriage, we would be in a very different place, societally, if it were the original framers’ public intent that mattered,” said James Whitley, Dean of the John P. Burke School of Service and Education at Post University.

Quinnipiac University Law Professor Steve Gilles agrees it opens the door.

It would also mean the Supreme Court would have to overturn its own test that fundamental rights evolve with the times, using Obergefell v. Hodges, the same-sex marriage Supreme Court ruling, as an example.

“Unless these justices are prepared to say we’re gonna reverse that, we’re gonna say that Obergefell took the wrong approach, I think they’re going to be, have a hard time showing that Obergefell’s reasoning was wrong. Under Obergefell’s test, Obergefell is a well-constructed opinion,” said Gilles.

The Supreme Court’s final decision on Roe v. Wade isn’t expected until late June or early July.

While justices could change their vote, Roe v. Wade’s survival is pretty slim, given the makeup of the court.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.