Answer Desk: Impact of Roe v. Wade leak on Supreme Court

(WFSB) – We are still seeing more fallout from the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

The leak will have long-term effects on the high court.

A leak could be detrimental to the trust in the court.

Former U.S. Attorney for Connecticut and retired Second Circuit Appeals Judge Christopher Droney says it could have devastating effects.

He believes this is a further erosion of the court’s legitimacy and says it’s not good for the strength of the court.

“It certainly could affect the integrity of the court. That I think most Americans think the Supreme court had its ship in order and wouldn’t allow something like this to happen,” said Droney.

That’s why he says it’s extremely important they find the leaker and hold whoever it is accountable.

Droney added even though this is a first draft, it’s highly unlikely the vote will change before the final decision is made this summer.

