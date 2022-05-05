Avelo Airlines continues to expand service at Tweed

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A startup airline continues to expand, bringing more destinations to southern Connecticut.

It’s been a busy six months for Avelo Airlines at Tweed-New Haven Airport.

For years the airport was underserved.

Back in October after American Airlines pulled out, for a month there was no commercial service at all.

Avelo moved in and for the last six months, it’s been growing.

By the end of next month, there will be 14 nonstop destinations from New Haven.

For Michael Gambardella, flying out of Tweed-New Haven means easy access and just a short drive from his Hamden home.

“I’m all for it, I flew to Florida, Tampa area about a month ago, very convenient,” said Gambardella.

Thursday he, his mom and twin brother had tickets for Avelo’s first flight to Charleston, South Carolina.

“My goddaughter is graduating from University of South Carolina. We’re flying into Charleston, all going to be together as a family for Mother’s Day, so my mom is really excited and so are we,” Gambardella said.

From its six original flights to Florida, it’s been expanding.

Avelo added flights to Myrtle Beach and Charleston Thursday.

On Friday, its inaugural flights take off to Savannah, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee.

By the end of the month, the airline will fly to Chicago, Baltimore/Washington and Raleigh, North Carolina.

In June the airline will fly to Wilmington, North Carolina.

“With that flight, New Haven will now have 14 destinations, think about where we were six months ago, zero to 14, in six months,” said Greg Baden, Avelo Airlines COO.

Officials say demand is driving the growth.

“People are using the airport and its people from all different backgrounds and all different economic statuses, because its affordable. That shows people want this in our community and they want to use this asset,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

But there are nearby neighbors in both New Haven and East Haven, who aren’t as thrilled about Tweed’s new popularity, whether it’s the increased traffic or noise.

“Something that’s come up recently, is some concerns over later evening flights, some past 11, some that have come in really late like 2am, because of weather issues,” said Elicker.

Something both the city and Avelo say they’re working on is promising to be good neighbors as they continue to grow.

“We’ve been working hand in glove with the airport to iron out some of the obvious pains that come with growth and I think we’ve been very effective in taking action and listening and ironing out those wrinkles,” said Baden.

Later this summer, in time for the busy travel season Avelo will also offer additional flights to Orlando three flights a day, five days a week.

