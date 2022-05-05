Beaches, pools in need of lifeguards

(WFSB) - Summer and the swimming season are right around the corner, and many places are trying to fill their lifeguard positions.

Channel 3 learned if there is no lifeguard on duty, pools will be forced to close.

Ocean Beach needs at least 40 lifeguards this summer.

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old.

They’re needed everywhere, including on the beach, at the pools, and at water parks.

The state of Connecticut is looking to hire dozens of more certified lifeguards.

“It’s hard to get them because it takes a while for them to get certified,” said Jeff Mullen with Action Amusements.

According to the Red Cross they need about 25 hours of training, which trains about 45,000 a year in various programs in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“The tools that you learn in lifeguard training, CPR AED AND first aid classes are training and tools that you can take with you for the rest of your life,” said Jocelyn Hilliard with the Red Cross.

The Valley Shore YMCA in Westbrook offers lifeguard training classes about six times a year.

Operations Manager Tony Sharillo says it was tough the past two years.

“If we cannot staff our pool and management cannot cover, we unfortunately have to close our pool to our membership,” said Sharillo.

New London’s Recreation Department is advertising for lifeguards and aids, paying $14-$22 an hour.

The state of Connecticut’s pay starts at $16 an hour.

For information on YMCA lifeguard classes, click here.

For information on Red Cross lifeguard training, click here.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard for the city of New London, you can get an application at the Recreation or Personnel Departments at 13 Masonic Street in New London, or by sending an email to jobs@newlondonct.org . The city says applications must be received or postmarked by May 31, 2022 at 3 p.m.

