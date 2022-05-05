Twenty Towns
Bridgeport police seeking ‘endangered’ 2-year-old

Winter Nation was last seen on April 27.
Winter Nation was last seen on April 27.(Bridgeport police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said they are a looking for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing for about a week.

They said Winter Nation was last seen on April 27.

Police described him as standing 2′5″ tall and weighing 25 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-7671.

