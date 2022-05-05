Bright Spot: Middletown High senior gets surprise visit to Channel 3

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A high school senior from Middletown and Channel 3 super fan got a special surprise he will never forget.

Mark Dota is known as the ‘weatherman’ at Middletown High School.

He has been delivering the daily forecast each morning on ‘Blue Tube Television,’ the school’s student-run TV station.

Little did he know, a lifelong dream was about to come true at his favorite station.

Mark’s TV/Video teacher and Channel 3′s Nicole Nalepa secretly coordinated a surprise visit.

He was taken for a tour of the building and brought into the studio he has seen on his television every morning.

Along the way, Mark met some of the morning team. That included the meteorologist who influenced his love of meteorology, Scot Haney.

Scot showed him around the Weather Center, and then let Mark make his ‘mark’ on the TV station he grew up watching.

He joined the meteorologist for a live on-air cut in, and gave the forecast to all who were tuning in.

And despite that gray forecast, Mark certainly brought the sunshine to the Rocky Hill studios that day with his infectious energy.

It was a visit the team and Mark won’t soon forget.

