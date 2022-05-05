Crews responding to fire at Lighthouse Inn in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are battling a fire at the Lighthouse Inn in New London Thursday afternoon.

The New London Fire Department says it is a 2-alarm fire.

The inn is located at 6 Guthrie Place.

City officials say New London police and mutual aid from area towns are assisting.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details were available.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

