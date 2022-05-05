Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Crews responding to fire at Lighthouse Inn in New London

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are battling a fire at the Lighthouse Inn in New London Thursday afternoon.

The New London Fire Department says it is a 2-alarm fire.

The inn is located at 6 Guthrie Place.

City officials say New London police and mutual aid from area towns are assisting.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details were available.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A power outage was reported.
Westfarms mall closed temporarily for power outage
The latest COVID-19 data for Connecticut.
COVID UPDATE: CT’s positivity rate is 10.35% over last 7 days
bills pass session
Several bills head to governor’s desk
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast