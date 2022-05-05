Former firefighter charged with sexual assault

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A former firefighter is accused of committing a violent sexual assault in Bridgeport.

Harold Clarke Sr., 57, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Police said detectives responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital on Feb. 17 for a report that a 55-year-old female had been treated for a violent sexual assault that took place earlier in the morning.

“As a result of their criminal investigation, detectives determined the victim was assaulted at a residence within the 300 block of Griffin Avenue,” police said in a news release. “Detectives were also able to confirm 57-year-old Harold Clarke Sr. as a suspect in the assault.”

Clarke turned himself in to the Bridgeport Police Department Thursday morning on an arrest warrant.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court later Thursday.

“This is still an open and active investigation,” said Scott Appleby, director, Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for Bridgeport. “It is plausible that more arrests will be made.”

