Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Former firefighter charged with sexual assault

Harold Clarke Sr. turned himself in to Bridgeport police on May 5.
Harold Clarke Sr. turned himself in to Bridgeport police on May 5.(Bridgeport police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A former firefighter is accused of committing a violent sexual assault in Bridgeport.

Harold Clarke Sr., 57, was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Police said detectives responded to St. Vincent’s Hospital on Feb. 17 for a report that a 55-year-old female had been treated for a violent sexual assault that took place earlier in the morning.

“As a result of their criminal investigation, detectives determined the victim was assaulted at a residence within the 300 block of Griffin Avenue,” police said in a news release. “Detectives were also able to confirm 57-year-old Harold Clarke Sr. as a suspect in the assault.”

Clarke turned himself in to the Bridgeport Police Department Thursday morning on an arrest warrant.

His bond was set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court later Thursday.

“This is still an open and active investigation,” said Scott Appleby, director, Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security/Emergency Communications for Bridgeport. “It is plausible that more arrests will be made.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
Route 9 north in Berlin congested due to a crash
Winter Nation was last seen on April 27.
Bridgeport police seeking ‘endangered’ 2-year-old
A Construction Career Day was held in Wallingford on May 4.
Students get a taste of construction careers
Construction fair
VIDEO: Students get a taste of construction careers