Gas prices on the rise despite tax cut

(WFSB) - You might be wondering why gas is so expensive and what happened to the gas tax cut the state passed until December.

Gas prices are on the rise across the country.

The Connecticut average is $4.18, up 16 cents over the past week according to AAA.

All fingers are pointing to Russia.

4.24 was Thursday’s national average. Its only 6-cents lower in Connecticut.

“Shut off at 100 dollars and I am not even full yet I mean I have to get it so I don’t look at the price that much but I know that is not normal for it to go that high,” said Lesa Moemeka of Rocky Hill.

The 25-cent gas tax cut is still in effect, and it could be extended until December when the governor signs the new budget.

AAA says this is helping our prices stay lower than our neighbors.

Massachusetts is $4.26 and New York is $4.40.

“Crude oil prices rose right after the European Union announced a proposal to ban Russian oil imports within six months, so after that announcement the markets reacted and the price of crude oil went up,” said Tracy Noble with AAA of Greater Hartford.

Noble says people should try and save anywhere they can.

“Plan your routes so have a conscious plan when you are going to be going around consolidate errands if you can. Also make sure you eliminate unnecessary things from your vehicle,” said Noble.

The less weight in your vehicle means the more gas you will save, especially as we get closer to summer vacation.

“We have to enjoy our lives we have to live. So yeah we are doing everything as it was before but we are feeling it for sure,” said Moemeka.

AAA surveyed more than 600 residents and the majority of people will not be changing their plans despite the price increases.

