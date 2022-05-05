Graduating class brings some relief to EMT shortage

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - A shortage of EMT’s is plaguing the US, and the state.

There is a shortage almost in every town in the state, but tonight, three towns held a graduation.

Twelve new EMT’s will be joining Rocky Hill, Wethersfield and Newington.

Robert Pelletier is the field training officer at Wethersfield Ambulance Service.

He said, “every call you might lose apart of yourself and every call you may gain a little bit more of yourself.”

While working as an EMT is a difficult job. it’s rewarding.

That’s why Pelleteir has been doing it for more than 10 years.

“I just remember as a kid when I used to see the ambulance go by my whole world would stop,” said Pelleteir.

Right now, there’s a critical shortage. It’s being felt across the country and right here in Connecticut.

“When COVID came out and everybody running away from the field the way they did and the shortages that we had. It became almost an issue of we don’t have anyone out there to help our family members,” said Pelleteir.

“We have three communities that could use help and we need to be there for them,” Rocky Hill Ambulance Deputy Chief and Training Officer Nancy Brescia said. “This is the first time we have a tri-town collaborative effort.”

“It was just something we wanted to do and again the shortage. Wethersfield rocky hill we’re all struggling to get employees. We’re all struggling to get volunteers,” said Pelleteir.

Training officers say this class gives them hope.

“I see that passion and there hasn’t been that passion in a long time,” said Pelleteir.

EMT graduate Mark Accarpio said, “I’ve always had the interest of helping people.”

On his very first call, he helped save a man who went into cardiac arrest.

“Volunteering, it just fills that hole in your heart and it’s something I plan on doing forever and ever,” said Accarpio.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.