Lawmakers wrap up legislative session

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers just wrapped up Connecticut’s legislative session, passing a massive budget that includes millions in tax cuts.

The massive budget passed the House and the Senate.

The $24 billion budget includes about $600 million in tax cuts.

It includes the continuation of the 25-cent gas tax holiday, money for mental health services and investment in childcare.

Gov. Lamont touted a bipartisan budget that he says puts Connecticut on the right track for the future.

“I think compared to where we were 4 years ago, people are going to have some confidence that we have got a glide path on the backside of 23/24. We’ve got a rainy-day fund. We’ve got some additional revenue we’ve got from paying down the pensions. So doing whatever I can to make sure people are careful not just a good budget this years, but give people some certainty of what’s going to be in the out years,” said Lamont.

Some of the items passing include a child tax credit of $250, a car tax mill rate decrease, a property tax credit increase, the passage of the juvenile crime bill which tries to hold minors more accountable when they break the law, and investment in mental health.

“$30 million more for mental health. That means we are going to have mobile crisis vans with a therapist in there ready to go. If there’s a call at somebody’s home at a school. We get the right people there to take care of them appropriately,” Lamont said.

The governor highlighted the state’s ability to pay down debt, but some leaders on the other side of the aisle interpret it differently.

“The democrats like to keep bragging that we are paying down our credit card debt, but if you continue to put more and more on the credit card, your debt keeps increasing. So they are not accomplishing anything,” said Rep. Vincent Candelora, House Republican Leader.

