Lawyer charged with manslaughter for shooting man in the head outside practice

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A lawyer under investigation following a deadly shooting outside of his law practice last year now faces a manslaughter charge.

According to state police, Robert Lownds Fisher, 75, of Goshen, turned himself in to them on Wednesday.

An active warrant was issued for Fisher’s’ arrest.

Fisher is accused of shooting 39-year-old Matthew Bromley in the head in the parking lot of the Cramer & Anderson Law Firm on West Street in Litchfield on June 7, 2021.

According to the warrant, Fisher called 911 and reported that Bromley, whom he said he did not know, had assaulted him.

Fisher claimed that Bromley followed him to the lot, opened his car door, and punched him in the face. He said Bromley threatened to kill him for “ruining his life.”

Fisher said he took out his gun and told Bromley to back off, but that Bromley charged. That’s when he said he fired.

Witnesses, however, said that Bromley actually appeared to back off at that point.

Fisher told the dispatcher that he was bleeding a little and had some bruising, but was otherwise fine.

He said the victim was lying on his back on the pavement.

According to the warrant, an employee of law firm said Bromley was not a client. However, Bromley did call to inquire about a foreclosure on his mother’s home and spoke to Fisher. However, Fisher told Bromley that he didn’t handle foreclosures. The back-and-forth was a bit elevated.

However, the employee said that appeared to be the extent of the conversation and there was no other contact since.

Fisher is a certified pistol instructor with no criminal record.

He was charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

He was released on a $50,000 bond.

