New beer celebrating 100th anniversary of Mystic River Bridge

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Something very special is brewing for a historic birthday celebration in Mystic.

It’s happy hour at Outer Light Brewing Company.

The Groton company is canning a brand new beer that celebrates a very old local landmark: the Mystic River Bascule Bridge!

“The bridge is that iconic symbol,” said Tom Drejer, owner of Outer Light. “It’s almost the symbol for Mystic as much as it is the rest of Connecticut, southern New England.”

Drejer was honored when the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce asked him to craft a new brew in honor of the bridge’s 100th birthday, and he had a few ideas.

“We just want to put our little twist on it where we have a really tropical style New England IPA and then we add a little element of stone through that really smooths things out in there that gives it that own little uniqueness of a New England IPA,” he said.

Settling on a name proved to be a bit tricky, but folks over at Bridge Marketing and the chamber struck gold when they spotted an old photo.

Chamber of Commerce President Bruce Flax says it was a real eureka moment.

“In the late 1800s,” said Flax. “There’s a picture of the bridge with a sign over the bridge that says walk your horses. It’s actually like a speed limit. They don’t want people galloping over the bridge. We loved it like Walk Your Horses is a great beer name.”

Just like that Walk Your Horses was born.

The beer is just one more great way the area is celebrating the bridge’s birthday, culminating with a big bash in October.

Tom and his team are just proud to play a part in the fun!

“Anything we can do to draw more attention to the town to the chamber that’s doing everything for all the small businesses in and around Mystic that’s the best we can ask for,” said Tom. “So we are just honored to be able kind of highlight where we are from and what we down here.”

Unfortunately, there is a very sad part of this story.

The ingredients inside this can need to age for about a week before Walk Your Horses reaches perfection.

Next week the Outer Light taproom will host a party where they debut Walk Your Horses.

Then it will be available at local bars and restaurants.

