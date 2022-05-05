Norwich woman sues Harvard over slavery photos she claims are of her ancestors

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Harvard University recently announced that it would commit $100 million to rectifying past wrongs.

The school in Cambridge, MA acknowledged that enslaved people once labored on the campus.

For Tamara Lanier of Norwich, the announcement was too little too late.

Lanier is in the process of suing the university over pictures she said were taken of her enslaved ancestors under the direction of a Harvard biologist.

“This is the origin of the racial profiling story, and this started at Harvard,” Lanier said.

The images are brutal. Lanier claims they are of her relatives, Papa Renty and his daughter Delia.

The pictures, known as daguerreotypes, were commissioned by a Harvard biologist in the mid-1800s.

“The purpose of the daguerrotypes were to give ocular proof of racial inferiority and they used my enslaved ancestors to do that,” Lanier said.

Though Harvard has long since acknowledged the racism behind that thesis, the school still owns the daguerreotypes, which are believed to be some of the first images of slaves.

That’s where her lawsuit comes in.

“It’s a tone-deaf colonizer argument saying that we have a right to plundered property,” Lanier said. “Our claim is about property rights and the right for me to inherit what we believe is property of my ancestors.”

Lanier first filed the suit in 2019 and a Massachusetts court ruled in favor of Harvard keeping the images.

Harvard argued that Lanier doesn’t have definitive enough proof the people in the pictures are her relatives or that she has legal claim to the images.

Lanier said she’s done as much genealogy as possible going back to a time where record keeping, especially for slaves, was sparse.

“Because of the destruction of records, because of the war,” she said.

The case then went to the state’s Supreme Judicial Court where justices had questions for the school’s attorney.

“Just because you’re the photographer, you get to keep the picture. There are exceptions to that rule,” said Justice Scott Kafker, MA Supreme Judicial Court. “If you kidnap somebody and take half-naked pictures of them, you don’t get to keep the pictures.”

The Supreme Judicial Court will decide whether the lower court’s decision stands or gets kicked back down.

Channel 3 reached out to Harvard for a comment. It declined but referred the station to the announcement of a new program meant to address the historical ties to slavery.

School leadership said it is pledging $100 million toward outreach efforts for direct descendants, descendent communities and historically Black colleges and universities.

“I honestly believe that this is a PR event,” Lanier said.

That was not enough for Lanier, who said no one from Harvard has reached out to her since the program was announced.

She said she just wants the images of Renty and Delia.

“At that time, this country was divided on the question of slavery and Harvard had its academic thumb on the scales,” Lanier said.

