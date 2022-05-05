Route 9 north in Berlin congested due to a crash

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 northbound was congested on Thursday morning due to a two-vehicle crash.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the highway was congested between exits 19 and 21, a distance of 4.1 miles.

The crash happened between exits 20S and 21 around 8:25 a.m.

The DOT warned drivers to expect lane closures.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

