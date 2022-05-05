SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Wild Orchid

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - As you walk along Court Street in Middletown, the Wild Orchid will catch your eye.

The window is always decorated, most recently with beautiful artwork made by 5th graders from Welsey School.

Ginny Wade-Fralick and her sister Cindy Wolfram opened Wild Orchid more than 30 years ago, while they’ve moved around a few times, they’re still doing what they love.

“It’s great. We love the industry, we love flowers, it’s creative. We had a bridal shop before that and people started asking us to do their wedding flowers again and so that’s kind of how we kind of came about opening up our first store.”

They do lots of weddings, but the sisters are busy with other events, like birthdays, showers, funerals, and of course, Mother’s Day.

“We’ve had a lot of great events this past year. I think people are just excited to be able to celebrate and it’s fantastic for us to be part of that.”

They say having students come in, to order flowers for prom is also a lot of fun for them.

People always know what holiday is coming just by taking a peek at their window display.

“We change it seasonally or for whatever reason. You know, we get something great that comes in or something sparks our eye and we’re like, ‘oh let’s do the whole store like that,’ and people love it because they come in and they’re always walking by. And they’re like, ‘oh I know what holiday’s coming. Oh, we know what the season is,’ because we’re constantly changing the windows and inside and people love it.”

Don’t expect your traditional flower arrangements.

“People really like that. We’ve got great customers who’ve got really good taste, so they want what we’re going to create for them, and they want something out of the box, not you know, generic.”

They love the freedom to let their creativity run wild, all while feeling settled in Middletown.

“We’re happy here. It’s great, this is a little community down here you know, Court St. Is busy, we have a lot of businesses around us, a lot of restaurants around us, and it’s a busy street. It’s like we’re a side street but it’s still nice.”

