Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Westfarms mall closed temporarily for power outage

A power outage was reported.
A power outage was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Westfarms mall is closed temporarily Thursday afternoon for a power outage.

Mall officials say the cause of the outage is being investigated.

“Westfarms has experienced a power outage in the building. We are currently investigating and working with the power company to identify its source. We are temporarily closing the mall until power is restored,” said Amanda Sirica, Westfarms spokesperson.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Crews responding to fire at Lighthouse Inn in New London
The latest COVID-19 data for Connecticut.
COVID UPDATE: CT’s positivity rate is 10.35% over last 7 days
bills pass session
Several bills head to governor’s desk
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast