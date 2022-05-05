Westfarms mall closed temporarily for power outage

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Westfarms mall is closed temporarily Thursday afternoon for a power outage.

Mall officials say the cause of the outage is being investigated.

“Westfarms has experienced a power outage in the building. We are currently investigating and working with the power company to identify its source. We are temporarily closing the mall until power is restored,” said Amanda Sirica, Westfarms spokesperson.

