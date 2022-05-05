Twenty Towns
Wethersfield police seeking owner of found service dog

Wethersfield police are looking for the owner of what appears to be a service dog that was found on May 4 in the Russell Road area of town.(Wethersfield police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield are looking for he owner of what appears to be a service dog.

Police said on Wednesday that the dog was found in the area of Russell Road near the CT Humane Society.

“We are hoping someone recognizes this dog as it is very clear someone may need this poor dog or is in need of help as this dog was found alone without their person,” police wrote on social media.

Wethersfield police asked anyone who recognizes the dog to contact either them or animal control at 860-721-2913 or 860-594-6250.

“Any information must be called in,” police said.

