2 injured in Rocky Hill crash

When the Rocky Hill Fire Department arrived, they found that the car had traveled through the...
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people were injured in a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill.

The accident occurred near exit 24.

When the Rocky Hill Fire Department arrived, they found that the car had traveled through the guard rails, down an embankment, and into about three feet of water.

The two occupants were found on top of the car.

A pathway was cleared through thick brush and a low-angle rope rescue was performed by fire crews.

Rocky Hill Fire Department Car 1, Car 4, Engine 1, Engine 2, Rescue 3, and Fire Police responded to the call along with Rocky Hill Police Department and EMS.

The Wethersfield Fire Department was requested to respond by the on-scene Incident Commander and Wethersfield Car 1 and Rescue 23 provided valuable assistance.

