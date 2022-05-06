20 Towns in 20 Days heads to Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 is in Middlebury Friday night for 20 Towns in 20 Days!

Middlebury may be known for having one of the oldest amusement parks in the country, but one thing the town doesn’t have is its own high school.

Middlebury shares a high school with Southbury.

The class of 1992 grads Eyewitness News talked to say they viewed both as just one big town.

They enjoyed everything each had to offer, including trips to Quassy from time to time.

For the most part, Middlebury feels very similar to how it did 30 years ago, and that’s a good thing.

“That’s me and my prom date.”

It was all about the big hair in 1992, if you couldn’t tell from Dana Colson’s prom pictures.

That’s when she graduated from Pomperaug High School.

Living in Middlebury, some of her best memories happened while she was on the soccer team.

Thinking back to that time, the first thing she thinks of is the lack of technology.

“Because there were no cell phones, we didn’t have tablets or computers, it was either by passing notes or just connecting in the hallways, that kinda thing,” said Dana, Class of ‘92. “We really had to find imaginative ways to get together and have fun.”

The same for her classmate, Chris Bardugone, also Class of ‘92.

“It was definitely a much freer time, no cell phones, no technology involved. I guess when it comes down to it, we took graphic arts, but it was all actually printing presses, and we had to make screens. and we took woodshop class and stuff like that,” said Chris.

Going to Pomperaug High, Middlebury and Southbury merged as one.

You can see that illustrated in two newspaper clippings from 30 years ago.

The dateline has both towns in it.

With the school in Southbury, all Middlebury students had around 3 extra miles to add to their commute.

“It seemed pretty seamless and so when we got together afterwards, the two towns are so adjacent to each other it almost seemed like one town really, when you were gonna get together with friends or do things like that. so, it really merged quite nicely,” Dana said.

But of the two, Middlebury was more of the quieter one.

“Southbury was a little bit bigger on the retail side I guess if you will. There was more shopping centers, more things to do, you had the Southbury plaza,” said Chris.

That quiet quality carries 30 years later.

“A lot of things, even though things built up, there’s a lot of things that have stayed to keep it sort of a quaint town. Just a nice, friendly, kind of quaint town. Not too busy, not too crazy with traffic,” said Dana.

Dana has a son graduating from Pomperaug this year.

The classes, the slang, style may all be different, but there’s a lot that’s the same.

“The kids are still, they’re still playing sports, they’re still involved in things. They’re still studying, they’re still trying to, still applying to colleges and getting into colleges. There’s a lot that’s pretty much stayed the same,” Dana said.

These qualities haven’t only kept some the class of ‘92 around, but also brought them back.

“Since 92, I’ve left four times and I’ve, every time I move I refer to this as home. And again, it’s funny, the group we continue to talk about is all, we just refer to each other by the zip code. It’s not a, it’s a lifestyle is kinda how we say it,” Chris said.

While Middlebury, zip code 06762, has a lot of those homey qualities these grads loved, it has built up a little bit.

In the decades since, Middlebury has built up its own notable features.

Most notably its parks, like Meadowview Park, were built after Dana graduated from Pomperaug.

