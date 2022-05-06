Child seriously hurt in scooter crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A child was seriously hurt in an electric scooter crash that happened in Bridgeport Thursday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Congress Street and Housatonic Avenue just before 6:45 p.m.

Beforehand, two detectives reported seeing a group of people riding stand-up electric scooters on the sidewalk.

They said the group traveled north on the sidewalk of Housatonic Avenue. A female with a young child on one of the scooters lost control while trying to cross the intersection with Congress Street.

She slammed into one of the metal poles with a crosswalk button on it.

The detectives said they contacted the Emergency Operations Center and patrol units, and American Medical Response was dispatched to the location.

They said the juvenile sustained serious head trauma, and the female had minor injuries. Both parties were transported to Yale Bridgeport Hospital by AMR.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team was contacted and arrived on scene for the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.