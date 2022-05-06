Twenty Towns
Democratic Convention begins in Hartford

Democrats open convention in Hartford
By Christian Colón and Evan Sobol
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Democratic convention is in full swing.

It’s a busy weekend for the Connecticut Democratic Party.

The Xfinity Theatre is packed with delegates from across the state.

Senator Richard Blumenthal was nominated for reelection.

Over the next 24 hours candidates will be endorsed.

The sports include attorney general, comptroller, lieutenant governor, governor, state treasurer, and secretary of state.

There are several contenders for the secretary of state position.

The convention will continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m. when the rest of the nominations will be selected.

