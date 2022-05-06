Entire state in medium or high category for COVID levels

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - All eight Connecticut counties are either in the medium or high categories when it comes to COVID-19 community levels.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 Community Levels Map on Thursday night.

According to the state Department of Public Health, it was only a week ago that just New London County was listed in the medium/yellow category while the other seven counties were listed in the low/green category.

The COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was launched in late February, informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing, the DPH said.

The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of “low,” “medium” and “high.” The approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness.

“This latest CDC update is a reminder that Connecticut is in the midst of a swell from a subvariant of omicron,” said Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “DPH has been preparing for this since late March. And all the tools are in place—including vaccines and second boosters, Test to Treat locations, therapeutics, self-tests and state-supported testing—to help curb the severity of this illness. Residents should follow the CDC guidance for their respective county.”

Connecticut Counties listed in the High/Orange Category include:

Hartford County

Middlesex County

New Haven County

The DPH said residents in the counties should wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

Connecticut Counties listed in the medium/yellow Category include:

Fairfield County

Litchfield County

New London County

Tolland County

Windham County

Residents who are at high risk for severe illness in these counties should talk to their health care providers about when they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. These residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms, the DPH said.

