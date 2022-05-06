Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Family Friday: Events to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend

Fun events for Mother's Day weekend
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - May is underway and this month is all about moms. From flowers and handmade gifts to being treated like royalty, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special lady in your life.

Mother’s Day Craft Workshop

  • Saturday, May 7th
  • The Shoreline Trolley Museum
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Make-and-take paper craft
  • Suitable for ages 3-8 but all are welcome

Pick Your Own Tulips

  • May 7th & 8th
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm
  • $1 per stem
  • Boot are suggested!

U-Pick Tulips

  • Open 7 days a week
  • Wicked Tulips Flower Farm, Preston
  • 10:00am – 7:00pm
  • Tickets: $20, includes 10 u-pick tulips

Queen for the Day

  • Mother’s Day weekend (May 7th & 8th)
  • Olde Mistick Village
  • ‘Best Queen’ photo ops, crowns from local shops

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fun events for Mother's Day weekend
FAMILY FRIDAY: Fun events for Mother's Day weekend
Family Friday 4/29
Family Friday: Kicking off a new month with great events
Family Friday 4/29
Family Friday: Kicking off a new month with great events
FAMILY FRIDAY: Earth Day, flower festivities and more this weekend
Family Friday: Earth Day, flower festivities and more this weekend