Family Friday: Events to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - May is underway and this month is all about moms. From flowers and handmade gifts to being treated like royalty, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special lady in your life.
- Saturday, May 7th
- The Shoreline Trolley Museum
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Make-and-take paper craft
- Suitable for ages 3-8 but all are welcome
- May 7th & 8th
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm
- $1 per stem
- Boot are suggested!
- Open 7 days a week
- Wicked Tulips Flower Farm, Preston
- 10:00am – 7:00pm
- Tickets: $20, includes 10 u-pick tulips
- Mother’s Day weekend (May 7th & 8th)
- Olde Mistick Village
- ‘Best Queen’ photo ops, crowns from local shops
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.