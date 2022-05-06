Family Friday: Events to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend

(WFSB) - May is underway and this month is all about moms. From flowers and handmade gifts to being treated like royalty, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special lady in your life.

Mother’s Day Craft Workshop

Saturday, May 7th

The Shoreline Trolley Museum

11:00am – 3:00pm

Make-and-take paper craft

Suitable for ages 3-8 but all are welcome

Pick Your Own Tulips

May 7th & 8th

1:00pm – 4:00pm

$1 per stem

Boot are suggested!

U-Pick Tulips

Open 7 days a week

Wicked Tulips Flower Farm, Preston

10:00am – 7:00pm

Tickets: $20, includes 10 u-pick tulips

Queen for the Day

Mother’s Day weekend (May 7th & 8th)

Olde Mistick Village

‘Best Queen’ photo ops, crowns from local shops

