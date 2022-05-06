Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

State program helps hire and train new teachers

Fixing the teacher shortage
By Matt McFarland and Evan Sobol
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A federal grant will help train and hire more teachers who look like the communities they’re working in and the kids they’re educating.

In Connecticut, teachers of color make up just 10-percent of those in the classroom.

But when it comes to students, that number is 45-percent.

That disparity is something the state and its partners are working to eliminate.

Friday in Hamden, Senator Richard Blumenthal and education advocates highlighted a $275,000 grant to help expand Connecticut’s Teacher Residency Program.

Those with the program say it’s all about diversifying teachers and transforming schools.

For 18 months, candidates will take classes working towards their certification, but during that time they’ll spend an entire school year working side by side in the classroom with a mentor teacher, all while getting paid and getting some much-needed experience.

Once they graduate the program and pass the certification requirements, those teachers are then eligible for a full-time teaching position in one of the 27 partner districts taking part.

“They must pass all their certification requirements like any other teacher. They come to us with a Bachelor’s Degree and then we add to that with all their educational courses and the hands on experience and then support them to meet the assessment requirements that are necessary to become certified,” said Marlene Megos with the Connecticut Teacher Residency Program.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic shreveport police
Neighborhood Crime Tracker: Old Saybrook trains with live scenario-based drills
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says Saturday will be breezy and cool with scattered showers.
Technical Discussion: A damp, dreary, windy weekend before a warming trend commences...
Fun events for Mother's Day weekend
Family Friday: Events to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend
Testimony wraps up in Dabate murder trial
VIDEO: Testimony wraps up in Dabate murder trial