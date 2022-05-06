Neighborhood Crime Tracker: Old Saybrook trains with live scenario-based drills

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Our neighborhood crime tracker is showing how police officers learn to de-escalate life-threatening situations.

Police have a training facility where officers can go through scenario-based drills.

Old Saybrook Police Captain Jeff DePerry said, “this is a live fire trailer… We can qualify using our 60 round standard post police certification training certification for firearms in this trailer.”

These are high stress, and many times, real life scenarios.

“It’s what we have on the road every day,” said Old Saybrook Police Officer Ben White.

White trained in the live fire trailer this week.

“A lot of calls you’re going into with very little information. You know there’s a disturbance or there’s an irate customer at a bank. And that might be all you know going into it,” said White. “You came from the holster to the threat and took decisive action in 2.6 seconds.”

Once officers go through these real-life situations, training supervisors will critic the officers’ actions to determine what level of force was used and what level of force was necessary.

“We’ve done this yearly for every officer in our police department for the past ten years,” said DePerry.

The training scenarios range from irate customers to hostage and vandalism situations.

“All of these scenarios are different. Some do not require force. Some require verbal communication. Others require one of the tools on our belt,” said DePerry.

Law enforcement says what’s taught in this training is invaluable.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said, “any time we can introduce as live training to our law enforcement professionals, it helps them do their job better when they’re on patrol.”

