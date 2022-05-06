A new season and a new beer at Dunkin Donuts Park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Something’s Brewing heads to Dunkin Donuts Park where the Yard Goats are beginning a new season and Hooker Brewing is debuting a new beer.

Tim Restall of the Yard Goats and Curt Cameron from Hooker Brewing Joined Courtney Zieller to discuss the brew, call Goat-Ade.

“You know, as we get through the winter and the springtime, the sun starts coming out and, you know, the grass is getting a little greener. It’s always exciting to have fans back at Dunkin Donuts park,” Restall said. “So we’re excited to have fans back. We have some great new food items, new merchandise. And some, you know, new beer. Everything is great!”

Speaking of beer, this is where Curt comes in.

“Yeah, we like to freshen things up a little bit,” Cameron said. “The new beer Goat-ade is a shandy. It’s fantastic for nice warm weather, which we’re hoping shows up pretty soon. Shandy’s are great for summer, you know, ‘cause you can drink a few. and not feel like weighed down. It’s lower in alcohol. It’s just got a refreshing taste.”

Cameron said the brewery has retired a couple of beers they brewed for the Yard Goats in years past - Nectar of the Goats as well as Hit By Pitch. Both were pale ales and Cameron said the brewery is always taking the pulse of its customers to see what they would want.

“The thing we love about this is, it’s different. There’s nothing else like it in the ballpark,” Cameron said. “I mean, everybody’s got IPAs and everybody has pale ales, but not many guys are doing a shandy. And particularly, not one like this.”

Cheers!

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.