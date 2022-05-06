Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

One injured in Hartford shooting

Shooting sends four to hospital
Shooting sends four to hospital
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was injured in a Hartford shooting on May 5.

At around 7:23 p.m., Hartford Officers were dispatched to 111 Mather Street due to a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrived, they found evidence of gun fire.

While officers were on scene, a male in his 20s arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

He is in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says Friday will be cloudy and cool.
Technical Discussion: Cloudier, cooler and showery as we head into the weekend...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Gas prices on the rise despite tax cut
Gas prices on the rise despite tax cut
New beer honors Mystic River Bridge
New beer celebrating 100th anniversary of Mystic River Bridge