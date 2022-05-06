One injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was injured in a Hartford shooting on May 5.

At around 7:23 p.m., Hartford Officers were dispatched to 111 Mather Street due to a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrived, they found evidence of gun fire.

While officers were on scene, a male in his 20s arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

He is in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

