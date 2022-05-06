One injured in Hartford shooting
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was injured in a Hartford shooting on May 5.
At around 7:23 p.m., Hartford Officers were dispatched to 111 Mather Street due to a ShotSpotter activation.
When they arrived, they found evidence of gun fire.
While officers were on scene, a male in his 20s arrived at a local hospital for treatment.
He is in stable condition.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
