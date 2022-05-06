Republican Convention underway at Foxwoods

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Bob Stefanowski is moments away from getting the official nomination for Governor at the Republican convention.

Friday night is symbolic because Republicans are going to make official what we’ve known for months.

They will be nominating Stefanowski for Governor and Laura Devlin for Lt. Governor.

The convention is held at Foxwoods.

915 delegates from Ansonia to Woodbury are represented.

They’ll be casting their votes audibly.

There is another candidate who is officially up for governor.

Susan Patricelli Regan is a candidate but is not expected to garner much support.

Friday night is expected to be all about Stankowski and Devlin as we gear up for Bob-Ned round two.

It has been a big political week in the state.

The budget was passed and Democrats are touting big tax cuts.

Republicans are downplaying that, choosing to focus more on crime.

Eyewitness News spoke with Patrick Sasser, most known for his No Tolls CT organization.

He’s also a Stamford delegate.

Patrick Sasser-Stamford Delegate

“We talk about crime in Connecticut on the rise. We need to change the policies and make sure people are safe and can feel safe. That needs to be worked on and that’s why Bob is our nominee hopefully in a couple of hours,” said Sasser.

Saturday, Republicans will tackle the senate.

They will choose who will represent the party against Sen. Blumenthal.

That is a contested three-person race, and we could see some drama there.

