Richard Dabate testifies in court

Conn. (WFSB) - Richard Dabate, the man accused of killing his wife, Connie, testified in court today for the first time

Police say Connie was found dead just two days before Christmas in 2015.

It’s been five weeks of testimonies from several witnesses including forensic examiners, state police, as well as Richard and Connie’s friends and family.

39-year-old Connie Dabate was found dead inside her Ellington home. Her husband, Richard, was charged with killing her, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement.

Reporter Journal Inquirer Reporter Matthew Knox said the prosecutor, “try and show that Mr. Dabate had planned to kill his wife because he wanted to avoid the implications of a divorce in that he would lose friends or family who would be mad at him, and he would have to deal with custody of his children and financial aspects”

Knox said evidence like chairs and tools have been brought up at the trial. Including two guns. Police say one was used to kill Connie. Another big piece of evidence was data from Connie’s Fitbit

“In contradiction to his timeline, as he told state police that Connie was actually alive and walking around and active past the time when he said she would have been killed by the intruder,” said Knox.

Cell phone data presented by an FBI forensic examiner also leaving a mark.

“He testified that according to the coordinates from Richard Dabates cell phone, he didn’t leave the property that morning. Which he had said he left the house and drove to work before turning around and when he got home there was an intruder inside,” said Knox.

Knox says friends and family from both sides have shown up to court. On average about 10 people in total sit and watch daily. At times more.

As for Richards testimony today, Knox said, “when the prosecutor was questioning him, he stuck to it. He stuck to his story. He would deny accusations that he caused his own wounds or planted evidence at the scene.”

The trial has also revealed that state police dogs did not find any evidence of an intruder leaving the property.

As for Richard, he is out on a $1 million dollar bond. The trial continues tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.