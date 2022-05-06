School in Bristol evacuated due to suspicious writing found on wall
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A school in Bristol was evacuated on Friday morning because of suspicious writing found on a wall in the building.
Bristol police said the Greene-Hills School on Pine Street was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
“Suspicious writing found on the wall of the school,” police said in a news release. “There is currently no danger to the public or students.”
Police said a short time later that the building reopened and the school day resumed as scheduled.
No other details were released.
