School in Bristol evacuated due to suspicious writing found on wall

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A school in Bristol was evacuated on Friday morning because of suspicious writing found on a wall in the building.

Bristol police said the Greene-Hills School on Pine Street was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

“Suspicious writing found on the wall of the school,” police said in a news release. “There is currently no danger to the public or students.”

Police said a short time later that the building reopened and the school day resumed as scheduled.

No other details were released.

