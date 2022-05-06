Twenty Towns
Skunk in Ledyard tests positive for rabies

By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – A skunk in Ledyard tested positive for rabies Friday, according to health officials.

Ledge Light Health District says the skunk was found on Sable Drive.

The district says the public should not feed or approach wild or stray animals.

“Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus,” said Ledge Light Health District. “The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals.”

Anyone with questions is asked to call Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882.

