State police investigate deadly East Hartford crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Route 2 eastbound in East Hartford later Thursday night.

State police identified the victim as Arieliz Wanda Figueroa of Hartford.

Troopers said Figueroa’s vehicle swerved into another vehicle east of exit 5 just before midnight.

The impact caused Figueroa to lose control of her Jeep Compass, which traveled across the highway to the left and collided with a metal beam guardrail in the left shoulder.

State police said Figueroa’s vehicle proceeded through the metal guardrail and down a grassy embankment in the median where her vehicle collided with a large stump. The Jeep came to an uncontrolled final rest at the bottom of the embankment in the median.

Figueroa was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said.

The other driver was not injured as a result of the collision. That person’s vehicle was driven from the scene.

Figueroa’s Jeep was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

What caused Figueroa to swerve remained under investigation as of Friday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

