Testimony wraps up in Richard Dabate murder trial

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The Richard Dabate trial continues.

The Ellington man is accused of killing his wife two days before Christmas in 2015.

Week five of testimony wrapped Friday afternoon.

Both sides have rested their case and final arguments will begin on Monday.

After that, a jury will decide whether or not Dabate is guilty of killing his wife.

“It’s been a very long trial, over a month of evidence. Pleas were finally done,” said Trent LaLima, Richard Dabate’s attorney.

After five weeks of testimony the defense has rested its case.

Richard Dabate is accused of killing his wife Connie at their Ellington home on December 23rd, 2015.

Richard has been charged with the mother of two’s murder, tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement.

He took the stand on Thursday and said he had nothing to do with his wife’s murder.

He’s pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Richard Dabate says it was an intruder who entered the house, tied him up with zip ties to a folding chair and killed his wife after an altercation.

His attorney spoke on his behalf outside of court Friday.

“I’m not going to be commenting on any specific evidence today. I’ll obviously be commenting in the argument on Monday. Rick’s not going to have any other comment, he obviously testified yesterday,” said LaLima.

Prosecutors argue that debate is not telling the truth and data from Connie’s Fitbit proves it.

Prosecutors say Dabate killed his wife because their marriage was failing after he cheated on Connie and got his mistress pregnant.

Richard maintains his innocence and his fate will soon lie in the hands of the jury.

“I’m very happy that we finally get the opportunity on Monday, that I get to argue Rick’s case for him on Monday. Very happy to finally be able to do that,” said LaLima.

Richard Dabate is out on a $1 million bond.

Final arguments will begin on Monday and each side will have an hour to make their arguments.

Then, the jury will start deliberating.

Testimony wraps up in Dabate murder trial

