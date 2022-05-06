Wallingford police warn Uber drivers of carjackings

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two armed carjackings in two days prompted a warning to Uber drivers from Wallingford police.

The first happened on May 2 just before 6 p.m. in the a rea of 191 South Turnpike Rd.

Wallingford officers said they quickly responded to the scene and met with the victim, who was not hurt.

The victim said he was carjacked by two passengers that he previously picked up in a different town while driving for Uber. The two male suspects were described as adults between the ages of 20 and 30 years old who wore ski masks. They showed a handgun, forced the victim out of the car, stole the car and fled the scene.

The car was a blue 2012 Honda Accord with Connecticut registration 2AUBH5.

Then on May 4 just before 6:30 p.m., the Wallingford police said they received a report of a carjacking in the area of 179 South Turnpike Rd.

Officers converged on the area and met with the unhurt victim. The female victim in that case said she too had been working for Uber and had picked up a man in a different town who wore a black N95 face mask and all black clothing. The suspect displayed a handgun, ordered the victim out of the car, stole the car, and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The car stolen in that case is a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue with Connecticut registration AV56647.

The Wallingford Police Department said it has been utilizing Wallingford Police officers assigned to both the FBI Safe Streets and New Haven Shooting task forces to further investigate the carjackings.

The Wallingford police urged Uber employees to use caution when conducting pickups of potential customers.

They asked people to call the Wallingford Police Department at 203-294-2800 if they happen to see the stolen cars driving around, or if they have any further information.

