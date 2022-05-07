Conn. parties hold conventions ahead of November election

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Even though election day is months away, Democrats and Republicans are holding conventions this weekend to determine who is going to be on their ticket.

On Friday night, Republicans nominated Bob Sefanowski and state representative Laura Devlin for Governor and Lt. Governor.

Democrats also held a convention on Friday night, nominating Senator Richard Blumenthal for another Senate run.

On Saturday, Democrats are now turning their attention to Governor Ned Lamon, and Tl. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. Democrats will also focus on nominations for the Comptroller, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.

Both sides are already looking at key issues for the November elections.

Democrats say they are focusing on economy and abortion rights, while Republicans are looking at taxes and public safety.

“Choice is on the ballot this November. You can’t take for granted that Connecticut will be a pro-choice state if Trump Republicans win races for state legislature and get into the Governor’s mansion. Suddenly you can be in a state where abortion is criminalized,” says Senator Murphy.

“After four years of a Democratic controlled legislature, Connecticut is the definition of a failed state with billions and billions of debts, with nothing to show for it,” says gubernatorial candidate Bob Sefanowski.

Candidates nominated at conventions.

