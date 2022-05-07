North Haven Fire Department investigates case of arson

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - North Haven Fire officials say they are investigating a case of arson.

According to reports, the North Haven Fire Department was called to Powdered Metal Drive on reports of an explosion with fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 11:30 pm on Friday. According to reports, a tractor trailer was fully involved when firefighters got on scene.

When officials began their investigation, they discovered several other trucks nearby were lit on fire or were doused in a flammable substance.

The fire department says they are working with the police department to investigate this incident.

Fire officials are asking anyone with information to contact the North Haven Fire Department. They say callers can be anonymous.

