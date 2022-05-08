Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

3 injured in Waterbury shooting

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people were injured in a Waterbury shooting, according to police.

A 5:45 p.m. on May 7, Waterbury officers responded to a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found three victims, a 26 year old female, 26 year old male and 41 year old male.

They were taken to a local hospital.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Windy & Wet Today But Sun And Warmer Temperatures Make a Comeback Next...
Technical Discussion: Dry, but breezy Mother’s Day
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Watertown scene
Watertown Police investigate suspicious death
Republican convention underway
Republican Convention ends; Stefanowski nabs nomination