3 injured in Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Three people were injured in a Waterbury shooting, according to police.

A 5:45 p.m. on May 7, Waterbury officers responded to a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found three victims, a 26 year old female, 26 year old male and 41 year old male.

They were taken to a local hospital.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

