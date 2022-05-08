Naugatuck Police investigate over ten car break-ins

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say they are investigating over ten car break-ins that occurred late Saturday night.

Officials say over ten cars have been broken into near Millville Avenue around 2:00 am.

Police department photos show several cars with their windows smashed in.

Police say they believe two individuals were involved in the break-ins. Official reports say the two individuals were driving a white Accura.

Police are asking witnesses to call (203) 729-5222, or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

Car Window Smashed (WFSB File)

Car Window Smashed (WFSB File)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.