SILVER ALERT: Two children missing from Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for two missing children from Waterbury.
Officials say they are looking for one-year-old Negasie Edwards, and two-year-old Waddet Edwards. Police have not said whether they are siblings.
Official reports describe Negasie as a 30-pound Black boy who is 2 ft. tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants, and Nike shoes. Reports say he has been missing since Saturday.
Official reports describe Waddet as a 30-pound Black girl who is 2 ft. and 23 in. tall. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and pink shoes. She has been missing since Saturday, official reports say.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6911.
