SILVER ALERT: Two children missing from Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for two missing children from Waterbury.

Officials say they are looking for one-year-old Negasie Edwards, and two-year-old Waddet Edwards. Police have not said whether they are siblings.

Official reports describe Negasie as a 30-pound Black boy who is 2 ft. tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants, and Nike shoes. Reports say he has been missing since Saturday.

Negasie Edwards (WFSB)

Official reports describe Waddet as a 30-pound Black girl who is 2 ft. and 23 in. tall. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and pink shoes. She has been missing since Saturday, official reports say.

Waddet (WFSB)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6911.

