Simsbury mother founds nonprofit after losing son to overdose

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Mother’s Day is just a few hours away and while many will spend the day celebrating their moms and other motherly figures.

One local mom is making a change by channeling her grief into a nonprofit geared to helping those struggling with substance abuse after losing her eldest son.

Lisa Gray is a mom of three. In 2018 her world changed when her son, Jordan, passed away from an accidental fentanyl and heroin overdose.

She says the last promise she made to him was to bring awareness to those who are struggling everyday with addiction.

“He passed away inside of our family minivan in the driveway of our home and as I said goodbye to him that afternoon in the driveway. I made a promise to him that I would continue fighting to save other individuals and families from the devastation that is brought on by the disease of addiction.,” said Gray.

Lisa Gray is a Simsbury mom and the founder of the nonprofit A Promise to Jordan.

The organization is in honor of her 24-year-old, first born son, Jordan who died four years ago to a drug overdose.

“When he passed away June 30, 2018, it was actually his 14th overdose. By the grace of God someone had been there 13 times to save his life with Narcan,” said Gray.

The nonprofit serves as a continuous act of love to her son. Its goal is to raise awareness and provide free resources to the those battling with addiction.

“We do Narcan trainings and trainings called GPR. Which is ‘question, persuade, referral.’ Which is a communication methodology that someone can use to save another person who may be contemplating taking their own life,” said Gray. “We are also proud of a program we are running that offers life coaching services to individuals who are recovering from opioid use disorder.”

Gray says that although Mother’s Day can be difficult, her children and this nonprofit help her continue on.

“I know that Jordan is always here with me. He is always right here looking over my shoulder and is so proud of the work that we are doing and that what really keeps me going.’ said Gray.

The nonprofit is hosting their second annual fundraiser event called Mocktail Tasting at the Real Art Ways in Hartford on May 22nd and have another event coming up in June.

