Waterbury Police investigate homicide on Willow Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 32-year-old man died after a shooting in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Waterbury police say they were called to 173 Willow Street on reports of gunfire.

When police arrived on scene, they found evidence of a shooting, and a man who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Waterbury Police Department Major Crime Detectives are investigating this shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the detective bureau (203) 574-6941, and Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

